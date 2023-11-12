Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys 186,612 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1,595.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,612 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 88,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 103,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.85. 649,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,328. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0576 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

