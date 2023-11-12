Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys 514 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.71. 2,178,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,332. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.88.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

