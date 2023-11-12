Lokken Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Lokken Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth $318,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth $291,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 35.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 69.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.55. 48,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,028. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile
The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.
