Lokken Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lokken Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.46. 1,554,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,900. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

