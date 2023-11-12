Lokken Investment Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.78. The stock had a trading volume of 140,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,754. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.65 and its 200 day moving average is $248.75. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $216.20 and a 12 month high of $264.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.