Lokken Investment Group LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,679. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

