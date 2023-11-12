Lokken Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Walmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 46,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 244,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Walmart by 57.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,370,000 after buying an additional 72,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $166.19. 4,773,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,873,309. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $166.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

