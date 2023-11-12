Lokken Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.55. 712,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,850. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.44. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.