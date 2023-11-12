Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after buying an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,472,433,000 after acquiring an additional 577,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.48. 33,860,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,971,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

