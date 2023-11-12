Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLSR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,988,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,213,000 after purchasing an additional 251,799 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,232,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after buying an additional 252,030 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 342,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 330,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the period.

XLSR stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 23,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,077. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

