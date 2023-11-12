Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lokken Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.5% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,916 shares of company stock worth $20,970,455,882. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $597.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,299. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $574.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.26. The company has a market capitalization of $567.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

