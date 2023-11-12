Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $4.77 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

VB stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.42. The stock had a trading volume of 784,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,678. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

