Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $430,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,887. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

