Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $525,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $3,776,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.43. 2,077,774 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.