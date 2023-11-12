Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $527,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,305 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,545 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $93.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,101,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,482,967. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

