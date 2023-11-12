Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $118.35. The company had a trading volume of 696,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average of $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

