Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $669,000 Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,019. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

