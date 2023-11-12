Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $679,000 Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SunOpta worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in SunOpta by 10,771.3% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621,425 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in SunOpta by 222.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 36.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,357,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 623,501 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in SunOpta by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,057,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its position in SunOpta by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 2,985,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SunOpta

In other news, Director Lovas Katrina Houde sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STKL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. 1,971,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,934. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.58. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $207.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STKL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About SunOpta

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

Featured Stories

