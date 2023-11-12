Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $861,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 95.5% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 200,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,370,641 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after buying an additional 25,810 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.20. 6,768,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,825,071. The firm has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

