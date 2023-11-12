Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $893,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 411,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 298,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,018,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $3,029,792.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,234,663.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,792.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,145 shares in the company, valued at $38,234,663.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,715 shares of company stock valued at $16,025,205. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

NYSE PG traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $151.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,387,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.40 and its 200-day moving average is $150.84.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

