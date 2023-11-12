Lokken Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after buying an additional 1,185,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $647,037,000 after purchasing an additional 106,294 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,647,000 after purchasing an additional 697,612 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.81. 1,283,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

