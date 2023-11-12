Lokken Investment Group LLC Increases Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for 3.6% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after acquiring an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 705,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,937,000 after buying an additional 317,724 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after buying an additional 302,114 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FTSL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.81. 179,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,882. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.