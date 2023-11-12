Lokken Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.01. 1,152,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,256. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

