Lokken Investment Group LLC Invests $350,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after acquiring an additional 69,830 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,816. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.93. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

