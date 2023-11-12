Lokken Investment Group LLC Invests $629,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,694. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

