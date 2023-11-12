Lokken Investment Group LLC Purchases 741 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,265,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.46. 3,303,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,137. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.63. The company has a market cap of $306.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

