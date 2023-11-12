Lokken Investment Group LLC Purchases 754 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 158,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,454,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,828,000 after acquiring an additional 544,855 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.7% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,307,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,398,000 after acquiring an additional 433,177 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,214,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,857. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.26.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.