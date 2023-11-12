Lokken Investment Group LLC Purchases 792 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Allstate stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.32. The stock had a trading volume of 818,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,700. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.20.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

