Lokken Investment Group LLC Purchases 946 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $75.21 on Friday. 1,484,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,766. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

