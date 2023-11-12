Lokken Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.55. 2,385,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,357. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

