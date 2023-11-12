Lokken Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 264,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,211,000 after purchasing an additional 227,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,578. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.