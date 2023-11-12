Lokken Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,135 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,210 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,851 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,237,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $103.59. 5,170,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,864. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.12.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

