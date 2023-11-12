Lokken Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.60. 2,381,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,010. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.37. The company has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

