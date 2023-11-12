Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lokken Investment Group LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 727,436 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,112 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,984,132 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $133,229,000 after acquiring an additional 231,838 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,322,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $278,310,000 after acquiring an additional 69,251 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Intel Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 38,871,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,246,992. The firm has a market cap of $163.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.