Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 29,407 Shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Lokken Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,407 shares during the quarter. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF comprises about 1.3% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned about 2.21% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RAAX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.97. 8,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,501. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $89.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.65.

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

