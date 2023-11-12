Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 906 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.3% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,837,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.51. 7,611,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,777,346. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $161.28 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

