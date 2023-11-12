Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 960 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Lokken Investment Group LLC cut its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 107,869 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,816,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,701,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,376,000 after acquiring an additional 65,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,265,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. 129,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,208. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

