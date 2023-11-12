Lokken Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $8.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.39. 58,368,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,021,272. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.86.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

