Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $772.08

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 772.08 ($9.53) and traded as low as GBX 680 ($8.39). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 684 ($8.44), with a volume of 14,802 shares changing hands.

Lok’nStore Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 689.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 770.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £224.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4,275.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Lok’nStore Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a GBX 13.25 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $5.75. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,875.00%.

Insider Transactions at Lok’nStore Group

About Lok’nStore Group

In other news, insider Ray Davies sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 673 ($8.31), for a total value of £201,900 ($249,228.49). In other news, insider Ray Davies sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 673 ($8.31), for a total value of £201,900 ($249,228.49). Also, insider Simon Thomas sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 732 ($9.04), for a total value of £57,139.92 ($70,534.40). Corporate insiders own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

