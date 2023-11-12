Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.03. Lomiko Metals shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 104,000 shares traded.

Lomiko Metals Stock Up 25.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

