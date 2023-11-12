Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,265.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Longeveron Stock Performance

LGVN opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. Longeveron has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.58.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Institutional Trading of Longeveron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGVN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Longeveron during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Longeveron by 78.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 29,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.