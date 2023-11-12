Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,265.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.
Longeveron Stock Performance
LGVN opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. Longeveron has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.58.
Institutional Trading of Longeveron
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGVN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Longeveron during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Longeveron by 78.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 29,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Longeveron
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Longeveron
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.