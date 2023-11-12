Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

MRNS stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $325.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.