Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives $158.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

VAC opened at $76.45 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.99.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

