Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.46

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.56. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 55,514 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -14.28%.

Insider Activity at Martin Midstream Partners

In other news, COO Randall Tauscher purchased 20,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,026.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,918.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $66,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,515,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,704.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Randall Tauscher purchased 20,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $48,026.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,918.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 178,001 shares of company stock valued at $467,354. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 587,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

