Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $93.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Masonite International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

Get Masonite International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masonite International

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.97. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Masonite International will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 50.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at $1,867,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About Masonite International

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.