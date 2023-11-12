Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Down 4.5 %

Mastech Digital stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 million, a P/E ratio of -312.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

