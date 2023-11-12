Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $6.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $394.38. 2,807,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.02 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.77.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $256,112,223 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

