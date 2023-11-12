Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Merlin Capital LLC

Merlin Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $268,923,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.42 on Friday, hitting $394.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,075. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.02 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.77. The company has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,240 shares of company stock worth $256,112,223 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

