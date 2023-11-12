Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $256,112,223 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $394.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.02 and a 12 month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

