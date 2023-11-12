Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after buying an additional 1,303,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,936,110,000 after buying an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,240 shares of company stock worth $256,112,223 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $394.38. 2,807,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $369.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.02 and a one year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.